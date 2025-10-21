Man shares video of home after living off the grid for years: 'This is how we were meant to live'

"I don't have everything a person wants, but I have everything I need."

LukaLesnik's (@lukalesnik8) TikTok of his two-year off-grid lifestyle has gained popularity, with viewers marveling at his perspective on freedom and simplicity.

In the caption, he wrote, "I have found my happiness in a simple way of life. I don't have everything a person wants, but I have everything I need for a quality life."

In the TikTok tour, Luka shows his self-built cabin hidden in the woods. The video shows him accompanied by his furry companion. It then pans to a goat from which he gets milk, four solar panels, and his home. He also tends to his garden, pulling purple eggplants and heirloom tomatoes, commenting that he has most of the food he needs right at home.

Luka walks viewers through more of his off-grid life. He shows a simple bedroom and kitchen built from natural materials, and notes that by living this way, he wakes up without an alarm. The video encapsulates all the joys of his unconventional life, which even includes a nearby river where he and his pup can take dips. He emphasizes that although he has few possessions, he has limitless "freedom," a wealth money can't buy.

Speaking of money, living off-grid can significantly reduce the cost of living. Luka makes his own electricity and food, so he doesn't have to pay for as many utilities or groceries. Without power or water bills, off-gridders can save thousands.

It's also better for the environment. Off-grid homes typically consume far less energy than conventional ones. Solar panels further emphasize energy savings, as they can drive your electricity costs toward nearly $0.

TikTok commenters loved Luka's story.

One wrote, "This is how we're meant to live."

Another said, "I hear you brother. I live off-grid in Thailand and it's changed my life."

A third joked, "Any land for sale near you? I'm in!"

