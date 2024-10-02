The Expedia of solar panels can help you collect up to $14,000 in rebates: 'Our whole service is free'

If you've ever thought about installing solar panels on your home but have been scared off by the upfront cost, now is the time to reconsider this option.

A solar comparison platform called EnergySage is making it easier than ever to collect $14,000 in rebates for your solar installation project.

The scoop

The average nationwide cost to install solar panels is about $30,000, but that cost typically comes down by thousands of dollars when you compare quotes in the EnergySage Marketplace.

Let's say, for example, you live in Wyoming and want to invest in a solar system.

The average cost before incentives is around $48,000, and Inflation Reduction Act tax breaks cover 30% of home solar installation costs. Therefore, the average tax credit value for a solar system in Wyoming is over $14,000.

"We make pricing transparent," explained EnergySage president and COO Charlie Hadlow. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

How it's helping

EnergySage's free tools make it easy to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes between installers in your area. Knowing your options as a solar customer and getting the best possible deal for your investment is essential to maximizing your cost savings.

Once your panels are installed, you'll save between $28,000 and $120,000 over the next 25 years on your energy bills. Going solar is worth the price tag for most homeowners because of this cost savings — and it also allows you to do your part to reduce planet-overheating pollution.

Research shows that solar panels decrease carbon dioxide pollution even more than trees and reduce your carbon impact more than not using your car for about a year.

What people are saying

Homeowners love using EnergySage and have many positive things to say about their experience using the platform's tools to find the best solar options for their needs.



"EnergySage greatly simplified the process by providing a complete resource for solar power information and creating a firewall for soliciting, receiving, and reviewing proposals for installing solar panels on my home," one customer wrote in a Consumer Affairs review.

Another customer wrote, "I feel we made a well-informed decision as a result of the time spent reviewing the information provided by EnergySage."

"EnergySage made the entire process of going solar incredibly easy and user-friendly, from inputting basic property details to getting multiple quotes from reputable contractors for reasonable prices," commented another reviewer.

