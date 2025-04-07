Homeowner shares stunning photo after completing build of hillside off-grid home: 'Wow, that's impressive'

Living off the grid is a growing trend in the United States. While it isn't easy, many people find joy in the work that leads to self-reliance.

A Redditor experienced this firsthand after completing their off-grid home. They posted an image of their house nestled in a snow-covered hillside to the r/OffGrid subreddit. "Our off grid home is now finished and we have moved in!" they wrote.

One commenter praised their efforts: "This is awesome." Others were eager to learn more details. "If you don't mind could you share your approx location and cost for construction?" a user asked.

The original poster explained that the home took three years to complete and is situated on over 12 acres. They rely on solar and other renewable energy sources for electricity and heat.

"This was our first and last, our forever home," the OP proudly stated.

One Redditor summed it up well: "Wow, that's impressive. Well done."

Although exact numbers are hard to determine, estimates suggest that over 180,000 families in the United States live off the grid. That number could climb as more Americans consider off-grid living as a way to save money while becoming self-reliant.

While conventional living offers many creature comforts, off-grid homeowners use significantly fewer resources such as oil, coal, and natural gas for energy. This type of unconventional living is not only better for the environment; it also saves money. Solar panels could save homeowners around $50,000 over 25 years.

Many people view off-grid living as residing in a large cabin in the woods. However, that's not always the case. Off-grid living takes many forms. One couple put their creativity to the test by converting an old school bus into a mobile home equipped with rooftop solar panels.

Whether it's a cozy cabin in the mountains or a refurbished school bus, off-grid living is proving to be more than a passing trend. It's a sustainable lifestyle.

