Off-gridder shares breakdown on cost of his home build: 'You can build a very nice house with that price'

"You can build cheap houses if you do the hard work yourself."

An off-grid builder is turning heads on TikTok after revealing just how little it cost him to construct his home.

In a video posted by a user focused on sustainable living practices (@amish_heritage), the creator walks viewers through the costs behind his rustic off-grid home build, which he says totals under $3,000.

Using reclaimed materials, his own sawmill, and a whole lot of labor, he broke down the math for curious viewers.

"According to my list, I've got about $1,700 to $2,000 in it so far," the uploader says in the clip, later adding: "You can build cheap houses if you do the hard work yourself."

The cost breakdown covers everything from a $350 outhouse setup to roughly $1,000 in plywood flooring and a $500 insulation upgrade.

His point: Effort is the best budget hack. By milling his own lumber and doing nearly every task himself, he sidestepped one of the biggest financial hurdles that faces most homeowners, which is the skyrocketing cost of labor and materials.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

This kind of DIY off-grid living offers more than savings. It also provides long-term resilience, as off-grid homes rely less on public utilities and are often built with sustainable or repurposed materials.

This isn't the only person rethinking traditional housing costs. When an Idaho homeowner set out to build his own home, he didn't need a massive budget or a sprawling lot. He ended up creating two cozy, well-designed homes for about $75,000 each, including the land.

While it's not realistic for everyone to build a home from scratch, the general takeaway is that progress doesn't have to be perfect. Downsizing or repurposing materials can make a real impact on your wallet and on the planet.

Needless to say, viewers were impressed.

"If you do it the right way, you can build a very nice house with that price," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "You're kidding — you can't even tell!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.