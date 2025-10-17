Man shares impressive photos of house he built for just $75,000: 'Cheaper than my apartment'

When an Idaho homeowner set out to build his own house, he didn't need a massive budget or a sprawling lot.

Instead, he pulled off something many people only dream about: building not one but two cozy, well-designed homes. He paid a fraction of the typical home construction cost: roughly just $75,000 each, including the land.

The original poster shared photos and floor plans of the project on Reddit, which started as a "proof of concept." The property sits between a multifamily home and an old car lot. The land itself cost $30,000, conveniently requiring no extra work to hook up to city utilities.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another $15,000 covered zoning paperwork, schematics, inspections, and other red tape. The remaining costs went to materials, foundation, and labor. It's a truly remarkable feat in a time when home prices and mortgage rates have skyrocketed.

The two homes sit back-to-back about 30 feet apart, and a fence separates them. One features a large loft-style bedroom. The other has two smaller bedrooms.

Though they lean toward "tiny house" in style, they offer more breathing room than 200-square-foot minimalist homes that often make headlines.

The OP asked the r/TinyHomes subreddit, "What do you guys think?"

Beyond being a creative build, this project highlights the growing appeal of smaller-footprint living. Tiny and small homes can translate into major cost savings for homeowners. Lower square footage typically means lower property taxes, reduced utility bills, and fewer maintenance costs over time.

"The mortgage for this is not only cheaper than my apartment but also bigger than my apartment," one Redditor noted.

There are also environmental benefits to living smaller. Tiny homes require fewer materials to construct and consume far less energy to run, which means they pollute less overall.

It's not realistic for everyone to build their own home from scratch. But opting for a smaller home or even downsizing some energy habits can make a big difference.

Progress doesn't have to be perfect. For some, it might mean moving into a smaller home. For others, it might be taking small steps in your home that can save money and benefit the planet. Consider changing up your laundry habits or switching to an induction stove.

