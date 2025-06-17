Solar users offer honest advice after homeowner weighs the benefits of off-grid solar panels: 'You still have unlimited power'

A confused Reddit user asked r/Solar for clarity on off-grid versus grid-tied solar power.

Regardless of the type, the answer is clear: Solar panels are one of the best forms of clean energy.

The scoop

"Why do most people choose grid-tied solar rather than off-grid?" the original poster asked. They said that, from their perspective, off-grid seemed more beneficial, especially when it comes to outages.

The top comment made the best case: wintertime. In months with limited sunlight, you either rely on backup battery power or the grid. And many people don't have the time or energy to keep batteries running.

One off-grid commenter offered their two cents. "The others are correct in that we often have to run a small generator to top up the batteries Nov, Dec, and Jan," they said. "... Any issues with the system and you need to fix it yourself."

However, this decision was worth it for them. They knew they were making a big lifestyle change and currently enjoy the independence it allows. Those who don't want such a big change but still want to enjoy solar panels' environmental and financial benefits might be better suited to a grid-tied system.

How solar panels help

Solar panels, whether grid-tied, off-grid, or hybrid, are all cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Even if connected to the grid, you would still be much less reliant on it for energy.

Prices vary, but solar panels can save you hundreds of dollars per month on electricity, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. A couple in New York, for example, could save $220 on bills monthly. If you'd like help calculating installation costs and savings, EnergySage has free tools available.

Installing solar panels can also help lower pollution. According to EnergySage, the majority of U.S. energy comes from fossil fuels that, when burned, pollute the atmosphere. When using solar panels, you get energy from the sun, thus contributing less to pollution and the planet's warming.

A solar system can greatly reduce your bills while helping the environment. The upfront costs can be substantial, but by using EnergySage, you can find savings of up to $10,000 in incentives on solar purchases and installations.

Some incentives may not be available forever. Congress has signaled that it may eliminate the Investment Tax Credit by the end of this year. If this were to happen, your installations would need to be completed by the end of the year in order to get the 30% tax credit. While the fate of ITC is uncertain, you can act now to take advantage of thousands of dollars that may be available to you.

It can be helpful to check out your state's average cost of a home solar panel system and find state-specific incentives. Check out EnergySage's helpful mapping tool for all this information and more. It can help you find the best price for your solar panels while also sourcing the incentives available to you.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were honest and helpful with their input in response to the OP's question of why people go with grid-tied solar. "Simple, no batteries," one commenter said, noting the responsibility that comes with purchasing and maintaining batteries.

Another added: "With grid tied, you still have unlimited power. … A lot of people who go grid tied want to save money or be environmentally friendly, but don't want the full responsibility that comes with being off grid."

