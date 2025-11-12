Off-grid couple shares video of clever solution to wintertime problem: 'They have not been happy'

"Hopefully this is the new page for us."

An off-grid couple on TikTok is keeping warm and addressing a common solar power storage issue as winter approaches.

A TikTok user (@crimsonkennel.offgrid) shared their current off-grid project at their home in British Columbia, keeping their solar controllers and battery storage at a high capacity as they head into winter.

"With the cold weather, they have not been happy," they say.

The sound and flashing red alarm on their maximum power point tracking (MPPT) solar controller was triggered due to low temperatures and reduced capacity. So, they built an insulated enclosure, resembling a doghouse, to keep the six storage batteries and solar controller in a temperature-controlled area.

In an update, they shared that this allowed them to have power until 7:15 in the morning, the longest they've maintained power through the night since experiencing issues with their solar setup.

"So crossing my fingers that hopefully this is the new page for us and we figured it out because winter is coming," they said in an update. The following day went even better as they had power all night and morning.

In cold weather, an alarm on an MPPT solar controller typically indicates that charging has been stopped to protect lithium batteries from low-temperature damage. Lithium iron phosphate batteries can suffer permanent damage if charged below freezing, a condition known as lithium plating. Therefore, finding a way to keep them insulated is crucial, especially for off-grid systems.

Solar panels like those used by the couple for their off-grid lifestyle can also help grid-connected homeowners reduce their energy costs to around $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

However, due to the upfront investment, purchasing solar panels may not be feasible for all homeowners, but leasing solar panels can still be a good option for those looking to avoid the high and fluctuating energy prices of nonrenewable sources while also helping cool the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program installs panels for no money down and allows users to lock in low energy rates.

Off-grid fans in the comments appreciated the solar solution.

"Nice!!" one wrote. "They will be a little more cozy in there!!"

Others hoped they would last through the winter: "Fingers crossed."

