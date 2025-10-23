Homeowner shares clever tactic to make rooftop solar panels more lucrative: 'I'm optimistic it'll make a solid'

One California homeowner with a great deal on their existing solar panel setup decided to improve upon it with a battery backup and shared their experience on the r/solar subreddit.

"I decided to add a Franklin WH a2 battery on my 6 year old solar system," said the original poster. "I'll share more once I get a better sense of the net savings, but I'm optimistic it'll make a solid."

According to the original poster, they intentionally left their air conditioning off the battery system but hooked up everything else in their house so that they would have backup power in the event of an outage. "The initial reason that triggered my research was because I wanted a clean/quiet emergency back-up option to all my critical home power needs. We typically lose power 2-3 times a year due to high winds or other reasons in my area," they said.

This homeowner's decision is a smart one. The only thing better than solar panels for saving money on home energy and improving resilience is a solar panel setup with a battery backup. In addition to reducing your planet-overheating pollution, a solar system generates energy essentially for free whenever the sun is up. To compare quotes from vetted local installers, you can use EnergySage's free online tools.

To see a state-by-state breakdown of the average cost of solar, along with the incentives available to lower the cost if you act before the end of 2025, check out EnergySage and its convenient mapping tool. With the help of this guide, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on a solar purchase and installation.

If buying solar panels isn't in your budget due to the large upfront investment, leasing can still be an option since it often requires no money down. Palmetto's LightReach program will still allow you to reduce your pollution and lock in a low rate for electricity.

If you want to improve your home's energy efficiency even more and save more money, you can get more efficient appliances in addition to adding solar panels. To find the right heat pump and the right provider to install it, contact Mitsubishi.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the original poster's choices. "That's a great price in the Bay Area," said one commenter. "The Franklin aPower2 is the best ESS on the market bar none."

