Off-gridder shares essential tips for beating summer heat inside 'tin can' trailer: 'Nice setup'

When summer heat rolls in, staying cool becomes an expensive battle, especially for those living off-grid. However, one TikTok user is showing how a solar-powered setup can help you beat the heat without breaking the bank.

In a recent post, content creator Zak Collings (@zak.collings.offgrid) shared how he keeps his trailer — or as he calls it, his "tin can" — cool during the summer.

"If you are going off-grid in a tin freaking can," Zak said, "my biggest recommendation is park it under some trees or try to get a cover for it because otherwise, you might as well be walking on the sun."

Zak explained that he once used the rooftop air conditioning unit, but it required so much gas and power that it wasn't sustainable. Now, he uses an in-window AC powered by a power bank that runs off solar energy.

"With this current setup, I can run that AC unit for about eight hours straight before I run out of battery," he said. "I can keep the trailer about 72 degrees if I run the AC all day long."

The hack not only saves money on fuel, but it also highlights a key perk of the off-grid lifestyle: resilience. Off-gridders aren't at the mercy of local power grids, having to deal with blackouts or price spikes during extreme weather.

While living off-grid isn't for everyone, small-scale solutions similar to this one can still inspire mainstream moves toward cleaner living. Off-grid setups typically use far less energy and can save homeowners tons of money. Plus, clean energy solutions such as Zak's solar setup cut down on heat-trapping pollution, contributing to a cooler, cleaner future for us all.

Viewers were quick to cheer Zak on.

"Summers can be brutal," one commenter wrote. "I've got a window unit in the cabin, need another one."

"That's awesome you were able to get it all figured out," another added.

A third summed up the appeal of the whole system: "That's a nice setup to be comfortable and not needing fuel is awesome."

