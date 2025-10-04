Proud new landowner shares jaw-dropping photos of picturesque off-grid property: 'That place is lovely'

"It's entirely off grid, behind two locked gates and a private bridge, 10 miles from the nearest cell signal."

Getting an opportunity to own a piece of land that you can be proud of can certainly take a lot of work. But at the end of the day, the time and effort you spent can be well worth it.

For one new landowner, they found it difficult to be anywhere other than the property they recently purchased. They took to r/OffGridCabins to share a collection of photos that showed the ins and outs of their isolated cabin in the woods.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Wishing I was at my cabin right now," wrote the original poster. From the pics they provided, it was apparent that a property away from the hectic modern world was exactly what they were looking for.

In one photo, a peaceful creek is just a stone's throw away from their cabin. "Bought it this summer. It's a small lot but it borders thousands of acres of national forest land that doesn't have much public access," the Redditor added.

While not for everybody and their preferred lifestyle, purchasing an off-grid cabin can offer unlimited peace and tranquility that you just can't find anywhere else. Outside of your initial investment, you can gain financial independence without the need for utility bills.

You can also enjoy a significantly reduced environmental impact, free of carbon pollution and harmful air pollution. Off-grid living promotes self-sufficiency and a much closer connection to nature.

Down in the comments section, a number of users couldn't help but praise the original poster's cabin for its peaceful location and minimalist design.

"That place is lovely," wrote one commenter.

"This is an absolutely beautiful cabin. All the wood, windows, and stunning views. Nice work!" exclaimed another user.

After being asked for more details about their cabin, the original poster gave a lengthy rundown of the property. "The cabin was built in the 60s. It's entirely off grid, behind two locked gates and a private bridge, 10 miles from the nearest cell signal," they wrote.

However, the OP then revealed that the cabin's foundation was in "shambles," meaning that a major renovation was in order.

"We're now in the process of budgeting and planning a complete tear down and rebuild," the Redditor added. But with the new cabin, they were looking to install solar panels.

Installing solar panels on your home can become the ultimate energy hack by helping to bring your cost of energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and helps you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Since the upfront costs of solar panels can be fairly expensive, purchasing them may not be in everyone's budget. But don't worry — leasing solar panels can still be a good option for those looking to avoid high energy prices while also helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down while letting users lock in low energy rates.

