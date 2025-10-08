Off-gridders reveal unexpected trick they use to heat their homes: 'Definitely works well'

"Me and my mate used to do this."

An off-grid lifestyle hack is getting traction on TikTok — and it involves turning kitchen grease into a powerful source of energy.

In a video posted by Tucker (@janklabs), two men use white paint buckets to collect gallons of used fryer oil. What looks like messy waste to most people is treated as a valuable resource. The substance is collected from restaurants and processed into biofuel strong enough to accomplish tasks that would usually require dirtier energy sources.

"We'll be turning this used oil into biodiesel eventually which we'll use to heat our homes and run our heavy machinery," said the creator, displaying just how powerful this new technology really is.

The post has drawn attention for its mix of ingenuity and practicality. Instead of letting grease go to waste, the TikToker channels it into off-grid living, cutting down on costs while adding a layer of self-reliance.

Fuel security can mean the difference between staying warm in a snowstorm and losing access to essential power. For families with unreliable utilities, biofuel could help them establish energy independence.

Off-grid hacks like this one consume fewer outside resources, lowering the environmental footprint of everyday living. Similar solutions, like home biodigesters, have shown how small-scale innovation can scale up to real resilience.

For everyday consumers, the lesson isn't necessarily to start collecting grease. It's to think differently about where energy comes from and how it's used.

People who invest in energy independence — whether through creative fuel solutions or technology like solar panels — often save thousands of dollars while avoiding utility disruptions.

TikTok commenters had a mix of advice, jokes, and stories of their own.

One pointed out, "Need to invest in a pump capable of moving oil like that."

Another cracked, "NOO MY RETIREMENT GREASE!!!!"

Others chimed in with lived experience, like a commenter who shared, "Me and my mate used to do this in his '90s diesel Hilux … definitely works well and no real refining needed."

The mix of humor and admiration shows why the video is resonating: it's a reminder that sometimes the dirtiest scraps can power the cleanest solutions.

