  • Business Business

Major US industry group makes surprising recommendation that could bring big changes to gas pumps: 'Strong, steady volumes'

This is a big step up from the current mandate.

by Simon Sage
This is a big step up from the current mandate.

Photo Credit: iStock

According to Reuters, a coalition led by the American Petroleum Institute recommended that the Environmental Protection Agency mandate 5.25 billion gallons of biofuel be blended with America's diesel fuel in 2026.

This is a big step up from the current mandate of 3.35 billion gallons for 2025.

While biofuel and petroleum producers have traditionally been competitors, this joint messaging could signal a new level of cooperation.   

Most gasoline in America already includes the biofuel ethanol. Ethanol burns about 52% more cleanly than gasoline. So, increasing its proportion would reduce atmospheric pollution caused by operating gas vehicles. Some startups are even trying to deploy ethanol in trucking and aviation

There are concerns that there will be land use costs to increasing biofuel production.

Biofuel is mostly made with corn biomass in the United States. Cutting down forests and other wilderness to grow that corn would need to factor into ethanol's eco-friendliness. Some experts even argue that growing crops for biofuel threatens food security

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Lawmakers will be upholding a regulation that allows for the sale of gasoline with higher ethanol content across eight states year-round. This was made possible with bipartisan support, so it's likely that the EPA is receptive to the API's proposals. 

The move from the API to get the EPA to increase biofuel mandates doesn't come from nowhere. An open letter addressed to the EPA a few months ago was pursuing the same goal. 

"As the EPA begins work on policies that promote American energy and renewable fuels, we encourage the EPA to consider robust future renewable fuel volumes for 2026 and beyond," the coalition wrote.

"We believe strong, steady volumes for conventional biofuel targets, biomass-based diesel, and advanced fuels would more accurately reflect the availability and ongoing investments in feedstocks and production capacity," it added.

Should the government ban gas stoves?

Yes 💯

Only in new buildings 🏗️

Only in restaurants 🥘

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x