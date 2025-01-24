  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner shares breathtaking images of 'amazing' remote cabin: 'Living the dream'

"Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."

by Leo Collis
"Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."

Photo Credit: Reddit

There's remote off-grid living, and then there's really remote off-grid living.

One Redditor in New Zealand shared pictures of their stunning home to the r/OffGridCabins community, detailing how the dwelling — which they built from a "small kit set" — is not accessible by road and requires a two-hour hike to get to by foot.

"Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."
Photo Credit: Reddit

That remoteness necessitates an off-grid lifestyle since access to grid-provided energy and other utility services is practically impossible.

They detailed that solar panels provide electricity, while a coal-burning stove allows them to cook hot meals and heat water.

Typically, creating your own energy by harnessing the power of the sun can save money in the long term because of little or no monthly energy bills throughout the technology's life cycle. That extra financial boost will come in handy for this off-gridder, who often deals with a significant expense.

They detailed that they often make use of helicopter hire to deliver items and supplies, which costs $600 each way for a 10-minute flight.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

Off-grid living is often a more sustainable way of life since it encourages less waste, makes you more resourceful, often allows homeowners to grow their own food on their land, and avoids grid-provided energy that is still often created by dirty fuels

However, those helicopter trips don't exactly help in that regard. According to Flights for Their Future, a helicopter can produce over 1,100 pounds of carbon pollution in a one-hour flight, and the coal-fired stove isn't the most sustainable, either.

Still, pollution reductions elsewhere are certainly welcome, and we can't all be perfect when trying to live in a way that's better for the planet.

Would you live in a home made of mud?

Totally 💯

No way 🙅

Only if it saves me money 💰

Only if it looks good 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Redditors were certainly inspired by the cabin and were fantasizing about their own escape into the wilderness.

"Living the dream," said one, while another added, "Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."

"This is stunningly beautiful," read the top comment. "Amazing work."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x