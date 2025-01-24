Off-grid homeowner shares breathtaking images of 'amazing' remote cabin: 'Living the dream'

"Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."

There's remote off-grid living, and then there's really remote off-grid living.

One Redditor in New Zealand shared pictures of their stunning home to the r/OffGridCabins community, detailing how the dwelling — which they built from a "small kit set" — is not accessible by road and requires a two-hour hike to get to by foot.

That remoteness necessitates an off-grid lifestyle since access to grid-provided energy and other utility services is practically impossible.

They detailed that solar panels provide electricity, while a coal-burning stove allows them to cook hot meals and heat water.

Typically, creating your own energy by harnessing the power of the sun can save money in the long term because of little or no monthly energy bills throughout the technology's life cycle. That extra financial boost will come in handy for this off-gridder, who often deals with a significant expense.

They detailed that they often make use of helicopter hire to deliver items and supplies, which costs $600 each way for a 10-minute flight.

Off-grid living is often a more sustainable way of life since it encourages less waste, makes you more resourceful, often allows homeowners to grow their own food on their land, and avoids grid-provided energy that is still often created by dirty fuels.

However, those helicopter trips don't exactly help in that regard. According to Flights for Their Future, a helicopter can produce over 1,100 pounds of carbon pollution in a one-hour flight, and the coal-fired stove isn't the most sustainable, either.

Still, pollution reductions elsewhere are certainly welcome, and we can't all be perfect when trying to live in a way that's better for the planet.

Redditors were certainly inspired by the cabin and were fantasizing about their own escape into the wilderness.

"Living the dream," said one, while another added, "Please take a few extra breaths of mountain air for people trapped in the cities."

"This is stunningly beautiful," read the top comment. "Amazing work."

