Scientists say good hydration is linked with longevity — here's what you need to know

Good news for anyone who already carries around a reusable water bottle: Scientists have discovered that people who stay properly hydrated appear to live longer, stay healthier, and develop fewer chronic conditions like heart disease compared to those who don't drink enough fluids.

What do I need to know?

According to a growing body of research, as recently highlighted by a CNN article and an extensive National Institutes of Health study, it pays to drink a little extra fluids each day. The NIH study extrapolated health data gathered from 11,255 adults over a 30-year period, finding that there are links between levels of serum sodium (which increase when fluid intake decreases) and various health indicators.

The researchers found that adults with higher levels of serum sodium (and thus lower fluid intake) were more likely to develop chronic conditions, show signs of aging, and actually be more likely to die at a younger age.

"The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," said one of the authors of the study.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

How can I incorporate more fluids in my routine?

The National Academies of Medicine suggest most women should consume somewhere between 6 and 9 cups of fluids daily and 8 to 12 cups for men.

One of the study's authors noted that many people can safely increase their fluid intake to meet recommended levels — either with water and other fluids like juices, or even with fruits and veggies that have a high water content (e.g., watermelon).

And if you're one of the many people who find it hard to stay hydrated all the time, The Cool Down's favorite way to make it easy is with low-sugar hydration tablets from partner brand Nuun (pronounced "Noon"). These travel-friendly tablets come in a variety of flavors and quickly mix with water for hydrating, energizing beverages.

Our editors are big fans of the Immunity packs, which are optimized with clean ingredients like electrolytes, vitamins, and even elderberry extract to help you stay hydrated and boost your self-care routine.

What's Nuun's overall sustainability plan?

Nuun is a Certified B Corp, which means it's a mission-driven company that balances purpose with profit.

Founded in 2004, the brand has been a pioneer in the creation of low-sugar, electrolyte-enhanced drink tablets for helping people stay hydrated.

Since launching, Nuun has stayed dedicated to sustainability through partnerships with leading nonprofits like the Surfrider Foundation and Conservation Alliance, which helps protect outdoor spaces across the country.

Plus, 1% of every Nuun purchase is donated to a nonprofit.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.