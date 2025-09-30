Gardener shares brilliant hack using common kitchen scraps: 'Great tip'

Skip out on expensive garden fertilizers — here's how you can make your own.

The scoop

If your plants aren't thriving, fertilizer is a great way to introduce nutrients and promote healthy growth. But don't pay a premium price for store-bought chemicals — you can easily make a nutrient-rich fertilizer from food scraps.

TikToker and gardener CreateWithKendra (@KendraThompson831) shared her simple recipe for a nutritious "plant boost juice."

"Every month, I soak about 4 banana peels and 3 espresso-sized scoops of used coffee grounds in a giant bucket of water for 24 hours to create a natural, nutrient-rich boost juice. This homemade mix is packed with potassium (for strong stems and flowers), nitrogen (hello leafy growth!), and calcium (for healthy roots and fruit production). How to Use: • Strain out the solids first to avoid mold or pests. • I use about 4 cups per plant, especially for my veggies and flowers that need a little extra love. • Apply about once a month or twice a month on plants that need a little extra boost. • Don't overdo it—coffee grounds can build up acidity over time. It's simple and seriously magical. Your plants will reward you with lush growth, vibrant flowers, and juicy produce all summer long. Try it and let me know how your garden responds!"

"Every month, I soak about 4 banana peels and 3 espresso-sized scoops of used coffee grounds in a giant bucket of water for 24 hours to create a natural, nutrient-rich boost juice," Kendra wrote.

The fertilizer juice, filled with potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus, strengthens roots and stems and produces more leaves and fruits.

To make your own plant super juice, combine food scraps like banana peels and coffee grounds with organic material like grass clippings and soak in a large container of water for one to three days.

While visually unappealing, this super juice should have a significant impact on your plant's health. However, like with any fertilizer, don't overdo it. Too much fertilizer can harm or kill your plants.

How it's helping

Making your own plant fertilizer juice is an easy way to save money and compost your food scraps.

The average American household wastes around six to eight cups of food per week, according to NRDC. Globally, one-fifth of all food produced is wasted.

In landfills, decomposing food scraps release methane, a planet-warming gas, into the air. Food waste accounts for "8-10% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions – nearly five times the total emissions from the aviation sector," according to the United Nations.

Composting food scraps will help your garden thrive, allowing you to more easily enjoy the benefits of growing your own food.

The food itself is a major benefit, but gardening can also improve your mental and physical health. Gardening can reduce stress levels, increase feelings of happiness, and lower the risk of developing certain diseases.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this method of reducing food waste.

"Great TIP! Thank you," one user said.

"The girls are gonna love this," another viewer wrote.

