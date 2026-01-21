Homebuyers stunned by new neighbor's destructive act: 'That's gonna cost him'

"It's…within the buyer's right to rescind the sales contract."

Problem neighbors can make or break an otherwise welcoming neighborhood. Regardless of whether you live near a great school system, have friends who live nearby, or have access to incredible natural spaces, a nosy, irresponsible, and pestilent neighbor can ruin an otherwise dream home.

Florida realtor Lenka Doyle (@lenkadoyleteam) shared an unfortunate experience on her Instagram page. The video caught the attention of a Redditor, who posted on the r/treelaw subreddit.

"The neighbor next door has decided to cut down their 20-foot tree, while [the new owners] are already under contract," Doyle said.

The realtor went on to say, "The buyers are not happy because it was a gorgeous 20-foot tree in their backyard that is now gone. The sellers are not happy as it created a $2,000 extra expense, and they haven't done anything wrong."

"We have reached out to the neighbor who is not willing to cover the cost and is being difficult," Doyle concluded.

Trees are considered property. If the sale of a home has finished, the original owners are still under contract to keep everything in the same condition for the new owners, according to Doyle.

The owners were facing the prospect of taking the neighbor to small claims court to replace the tree, which was worth over $1,500.

As the neighbor chose to cut down the tree while the owners were away, they seemingly knew they were doing something unlawful — or at least something that would draw ire. At least, they were ruining the relationship with a new neighbor. At the most, they are ruining the sale of a home and ending up with a court case on their public record.

They also removed a vital piece of nature in their neighborhood. Trees clean the air by absorbing carbon dioxide and provide shelter to local wildlife.

When animals lack shelter, they migrate to other regions, disrupting the food chain. Trees also regulate temperature and help prevent neighborhoods from becoming heat islands.

The Redditors were equally upset as the OP about the realtor's news.

"It's…within the buyer's right to rescind the sales contract if they choose to do so, in which case the damages to the seller could end up being far greater than the cost of replacing a tree," one Redditor commented.

"That's gonna cost him," another stated.

