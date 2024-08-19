Photos reveal suspects wanted for allegedly destroying dozens of vital trees: 'I just really don't understand it'

"It's disappointing. Obviously, that's why we're taking the steps that we are to try and identify these individuals."

The way one teenager responded after the destruction of a conservation project can teach us all something about perseverance.

In King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, 16-year-old Sam Montich planted 62 trees to keep stormwater from flooding Crow Creek in a local park, CBS News reported. But in June, a Shade Tree Commission board member discovered 15 of the trees had been damaged or stolen.

So, they installed a trail camera to catch the perpetrators if they made another move on the remaining trees. They did, and now the Upper Merion Police Department has distributed photos of two young people who are allegedly responsible.

"I just really don't understand it," Montich told CBS.

The suspects could be charged with multiple offenses if they are arrested, the outlet reported.

"It's disappointing. Obviously, that's why we're taking the steps that we are to try and identify these individuals," Det. Andrew Rathfon told CBS. "But yes, this was a project that was done to beautify the community."

The Upper Merion Shade Tree and Beautification Commission preserves trees and green space in the township and is made up of volunteers. Such organizations and associated projects are vital to our way of life, as rising global temperatures are putting increasing pressure on ecosystems, wildlife, and humans.

The burning of dirty energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal is responsible for record heat and the more frequent and severe extreme weather events that have come to define the recent years of the climate crisis. These happenings include heavy rainfall and floods, the effects of which can be mitigated by trees as they slow the flow of and soak up rainwater.

"My plans now is hopefully to trust my community members and hope that these people will be identified," Montich told CBS. "Me and the Shade Tree Commission will go back and we will replant these trees."

You can take steps like Montich by planting and maintaining trees around your home, which can save you money on your bills by regulating temperatures in and around your house and raising your property values.

