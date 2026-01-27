Homeowner issues warning about overlooked winter threat: 'Has been wreaking havoc'

Winter may slow down a lot of things, but it doesn't stop nature from taking over. One TikTok shows just how relentless invasive plants can be, even when the ground is buried in snow.

In the video, New York City suburban lifestyle gardener Joey (@planterjoey) tackles the challenge of removing a towering Norway maple tree from his yard. "[It] has been wreaking havoc on my garden," he explained.

He pointed out that while one Norway maple may seem manageable, "I have several here that I probably am never going to be able to remove because they're just so gargantuan." After a $250 quote from a landscaper for one tree, Joey enlisted his father to help, carefully tying a rope, making strategic cuts, and wrestling the 40-foot tree onto his property.

Invasive plants such as the Norway maple are a headache because they don't stay contained. They grow and spread quickly, crowding out plants that are supposed to be there and turning manageable areas into problems that are expensive or physically hard to deal with. Over time, the losses add up, thinning local biodiversity that keeps ecosystems functioning. For homeowners, that often translates into higher maintenance costs, more labor, and difficult removal projects.

Choosing native plants instead can restabilize that natural balance. They're built for local climates, need less water, and don't require constant upkeep. Options such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can replace all or part of a traditional lawn, saving time and money while making spaces easier to care for over the long run.

Watching Joey tackle the job of removing this invasive tree in the middle of winter made this point land. In the comments, people reacted to the effort, patience, and decision to handle the removal himself.

"There's work to do outside in all seasons," one person noted.

"You did it," another cheered.

