Shopper thrilled after finding limited edition item for cheap at local thrift store: 'A rare find indeed'

A sharp-eyed shopper spotted the deal of a lifetime on a coat and shared it with the community at r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Scored a North Face x Brain Dead jacket for $25," wrote the original poster. "I was looking through the rack and BEHOLD!! This is so unique. Definitely a keeper."

Not only was the limited-edition jacket stylish and from two great brands, but the tags were still on it, showing an original price of $800. Online listings show the coat going for over $1,000.

While this was a great find, the original poster isn't alone. Other lucky shoppers have snagged The North Face snowsuits on the cheap, too.

It's a thrill saving a few bucks on stylish clothes, but thrift shopping does so much more good than that. By shopping used, you can prevent clothing from going to landfills.

Once sent to the trash, old clothing will deteriorate and emit methane as it decomposes. That methane traps heat in Earth's atmosphere, exacerbates destructive weather patterns, and incurs major costs on society at large.

On top of that, clothing waste is a major source of microplastics. Synthetic materials break down into particles that filter into waterways and ultimately into our food sources. When people end up ingesting them, microplastics can increase a range of health risks, including reproductive and neurological systems.

Thrifting helps tamp down these trends, plus there are opportunities to make some money by participating in the circular economy. For example, The North Face has a buyback program, or you can take your gently loved clothing to online marketplaces so it can have a second life.

Reddit commenters were downright flabbergasted that the original poster found such a great deal.

"Beyond dope find nice job," replied one community member.

"Damn a rare find indeed!" said another.

