Homeowner seeks advice after controlling neighbor makes outrageous accusation over HVAC upgrade: 'Locked into conflict for more than a year'

"Why are you even entertaining such a ridiculous claim?"

An exasperated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice after their neighbor made numerous claims against their heat pump.

"My next door neighbor and I have been locked into conflict for more than a year due to my heat pump," wrote the OP.

According to the OP, their heat pump is set up at the gap between their house and their neighbor's home. While this is completely within legal bounds, the neighbor has been complaining about the heat pump, claiming it makes too much noise despite the OP passing "several bylaw noise inspections with flying colors."

However, now the OP's neighbor has taken their accusations further, claiming the heat pump "directly caused his depression." At a loss for what to do, the OP asked fellow Redditors for any suggestions on how to handle the situation. Redditors were shocked by the neighbor's complaints and empathized with the OP.





"Even if he has depression, there would be no way to 'prove' your heat pump was the cause," responded one user.

"Why are you even entertaining such a ridiculous claim?" added another Redditor.

Contrary to this neighbor's complaints, high-end heat pumps are significantly quieter than conventional HVAC systems. In fact, ductless mini-split systems produce noise levels as low as 20 to 30 decibels, while conventional AC units produce noise levels between 55 and 70 decibels, according to AmericanComfort.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system to an energy-efficient heat pump is one of the best ways to decrease your utility bills while reducing your environmental impact. In fact, heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than traditional gas boilers, according to IEA.

