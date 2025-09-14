  • Home Home

Gardener shares photos after trying unusual technique in challenging climate: 'Kudos to you for taking on such a challenge'

"Keep up the good work!"

by Kristen Carr
"Keep up the good work!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor took to a gardening forum to share photos and a description of their no-till garden, asking for suggestions on companion plants and crop rotations to promote growth.

The garden was on uneven terrain, which created watering challenges that the original poster had just about overcome in the garden's third year, and they are also battling extremely cold winters.

"Such a brutal climate," one Redditor commented. "Kudos to you for taking on such a challenge."

"Keep up the good work!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Keep up the good work!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The original poster shared that the no-till garden was located on the Canadian prairies, which can be subject to drought and freezing temperatures.

A no-till garden uses organic matter such as compost, straw, or wood chips to mimic a natural environment for growing vegetables and other plants rather than disturbing the soil through tilling or digging.

It preserves the natural structure of the soil and can benefit worms and fungi that help the fertility of the soil. The method reduces soil erosion, helps retain moisture, and promotes biodiversity. It can also save gardeners time and effort, which tilling requires.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden.

Learn more

No-till farming has been around for thousands of years. Early farmers would make a hole in the ground with a stick, place seeds in the hole, and then cover the seeds. In the U.S., interest in no-till farming was prompted by the agricultural issues caused by severe drought conditions of the 1930s. 

How it's helping

Simplistic gardening methods, such as no-till gardening, allow farmers to save money on tools and resources.

They can save additional money by growing their own food. There are a range of benefits to growing your own food, including saving money by not having to purchase produce at the grocery store, minimizing waste, and promoting a healthy local ecosystem. When the ecosystem is balanced, there is little need for chemicals to control unwanted pests and weeds.

Studies have shown that people who garden are healthier than those who do not. The activity that gardening requires is beneficial to their physical health, and they also tend to eat more fiber since they are growing their own fruits and vegetables. Having a ready supply makes it easier to make healthy eating choices.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Gardening also has a positive effect on mental health, especially when people share their experiences and get together socially in community gardens.

By reaching out in the Reddit forum for feedback and suggestions, the OP is participating in a community of gardeners — albeit virtual — and forum members were supportive.

What everyone's saying

"Very nice garden!" one Redditor declared.

"Keep up the good work!" encouraged another. "... I am looking to experiment with increasing the density of my crops next year, and see how that works … alongside goals of minimal weeding and watering."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x