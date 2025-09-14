Gardener shares photos after trying unusual technique in challenging climate: 'Kudos to you for taking on such a challenge'

A Redditor took to a gardening forum to share photos and a description of their no-till garden, asking for suggestions on companion plants and crop rotations to promote growth.

The garden was on uneven terrain, which created watering challenges that the original poster had just about overcome in the garden's third year, and they are also battling extremely cold winters.

"Such a brutal climate," one Redditor commented. "Kudos to you for taking on such a challenge."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

The original poster shared that the no-till garden was located on the Canadian prairies, which can be subject to drought and freezing temperatures.

A no-till garden uses organic matter such as compost, straw, or wood chips to mimic a natural environment for growing vegetables and other plants rather than disturbing the soil through tilling or digging.

It preserves the natural structure of the soil and can benefit worms and fungi that help the fertility of the soil. The method reduces soil erosion, helps retain moisture, and promotes biodiversity. It can also save gardeners time and effort, which tilling requires.

No-till farming has been around for thousands of years. Early farmers would make a hole in the ground with a stick, place seeds in the hole, and then cover the seeds. In the U.S., interest in no-till farming was prompted by the agricultural issues caused by severe drought conditions of the 1930s.

How it's helping

Simplistic gardening methods, such as no-till gardening, allow farmers to save money on tools and resources.

They can save additional money by growing their own food. There are a range of benefits to growing your own food, including saving money by not having to purchase produce at the grocery store, minimizing waste, and promoting a healthy local ecosystem. When the ecosystem is balanced, there is little need for chemicals to control unwanted pests and weeds.

Studies have shown that people who garden are healthier than those who do not. The activity that gardening requires is beneficial to their physical health, and they also tend to eat more fiber since they are growing their own fruits and vegetables. Having a ready supply makes it easier to make healthy eating choices.

Gardening also has a positive effect on mental health, especially when people share their experiences and get together socially in community gardens.

By reaching out in the Reddit forum for feedback and suggestions, the OP is participating in a community of gardeners — albeit virtual — and forum members were supportive.

What everyone's saying

"Very nice garden!" one Redditor declared.

"Keep up the good work!" encouraged another. "... I am looking to experiment with increasing the density of my crops next year, and see how that works … alongside goals of minimal weeding and watering."

