Homeowner reveals little-known cooking hack that makes cleanup lightning-fast: 'This is life-changing'

In the r/inductioncooking subreddit, one homeowner recently took the opportunity to share their experience making easy, no-mess fried chicken with an induction stove.

"Ya gotta love induction cooking," the user captioned. "Parchment down and frying pan on top makes for really easy clean up with fried chicken."

In addition to their easy cleanup, induction stoves have proven safer than conventional ranges, both in the short term — as their surfaces remain cool to the touch at all times — and in the long run — as they help keep asthma-inspiring fumes out of your home. Without the heat-trapping methane gas that powers many traditional stoves, induction cooking also poses less of a burden on our environment.

Folks were impressed by the original Reddit poster's induction stove hack.

"Glass is literally the easiest thing to clean," one user commented.

"This is life-changing," wrote another.

Induction stoves are also faster and more cost-efficient, allowing homeowners to save on their routine energy bills. By taking advantage of available federal incentives, you can cut up to $840 more from the initial cost of an induction range.

If you pair your induction upgrade with solar panels, you can maximize your home energy savings, bringing your bills down close to zero. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted installation partners as you get started on the process, whether you're interested in ownership or leasing.

For the latter, you can use the Solar Explorer tool to search for zero-down subscription plans like Palmetto's LightReach, which can slash your utility rates by up to 20% with a solar lease agreement. Meanwhile, platforms like EnergySage can set you up with vetted installation services and ultimately save you up to $10,000 on solar ownership.

For the full clean energy upgrade, consider leveling up your household heating and cooling systems as well, opting for an energy-efficient HVAC. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to learn more about your hybrid and all-electric options and to find a budget-friendly HVAC that suits your needs.

