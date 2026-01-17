Neighbor double-takes after spotting unconventional front yard during morning walk: 'Beautiful no lawn'

  • Home Home

by Noah Jampol
A Redditor shared photos of a stunning no lawn in Northern California.

Some spectacular yards just need to be shared to vividly illustrate the beauty of xeriscaped lawns and yards full of native plants.

A Redditor on the r/NoLawns subreddit did their part in bolstering the movement with photos of a stunning one in Northern California.

"Spotted on my morning walk, beautiful no lawn front yard in full bloom," they revealed alongside three images of the colorful yard. They also helped out curious visitors by IDing many of the gorgeous flowers on display.

"I don't recognize all the flowers but there is California golden poppies, baby sage, jazz time, aloe coral, and a mix of succulents," they said.

The dazzling variety of flowers makes for a great splash of colors that steals the show from bland, green lawns of grass. It's also a great move to allow native flowers to take hold that pollinators and local species can use for food and shelter.

With these aesthetics, it's no surprise the anti-lawn movement is gaining momentum, especially in dry areas such as California and Arizona. Landscapes with stone, mulch, and drought-resistant plants are easier to maintain than grass, requiring less water and thus reducing costs.

Replacing traditional grass lawns with options such as clover, xeriscaping, or a prairie grass can bring both environmental and health benefits. Homeowners can undertake these projects themselves or hire companies including Yardzen to convert mundane lawns into beautiful, low-maintenance spaces filled with native plants.

Even partial lawn replacements can help homeowners enjoy these advantages, all while adding some of the flair that makes the colorful lawn a standout. 

Going with native plants also means you can avoid using fertilizer and pesticides that run off into local water sources. These plants are also likely to do better in local conditions, even if it's very dry or wet.

Redditors praised the homeowner's lawn and made note of some features.

"A perfect example as to why you don't need the same mulch color," one pointed out. "It looks amazing."

"So much better than plain grass," another wrote.

"I'm jealous of that grow zone," a less geographically fortunate user shared.

