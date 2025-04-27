EV owner reveals the surprising truth behind switching to electric: 'There's still a lot of myths out there'

It's hard to tell his car was on until it started moving.

What is it really like to shift to an electric vehicle? One user shared his honest take on owning one, specifically a Nissan Leaf, in an effort to bring clarity on what it's like having an EV.

"There's still a lot of myths out there," wrote Roger Fingas, the owner and the author of the review on Pocket-lint, noting that many people wrongly believe EVs are inconvenient or overly complicated to run. His experience, however, paints a more balanced picture: EVs can be incredibly rewarding, but they come with a learning curve.

For one, EVs are very quiet. According to Fingas, EVs are so quiet that it's hard to tell his car was on until it started moving. This makes it easier to listen to music and podcasts while driving. That silence, however, can sometimes be a safety concern.

Pedestrians and fellow drivers almost can't hear EVs, requiring owners to be "extra vigilant" when navigating car parks or changing lanes.

EVs also offer notable savings on gas costs — approximately $2,200 per year — depending on the state, because of variations in gas and electricity prices.

As for Fingas, his out-of-town trips save him about $5 to $10 per trip. While each may only save a few dollars, those savings add up over time.

However, while day-to-day driving and trips to nearby towns tend to be cost-efficient, longer trips, like visiting another city or state, are a different beast. While the EV range is about 300 miles at best, owners need to spend at least 20-45 minutes charging at a station to avoid running out of power mid-journey.

Despite some of the downsides of owning an EV, Fingas still considers it more beneficial than driving a gas-dependent car. And the government thinks so, too, offering tax incentives of up to $7,500 to those who want to make their next car an EV.

For those aiming to reduce their carbon footprint even further, pairing an EV with renewable energy sources like solar panels can make a meaningful impact on both emissions and energy bills, especially in sunnier regions.

