Homeowner distraught after HOA blocks critical home upgrade: 'I don't understand'

Homeowners associations can prevent homeowners from completing upgrades to their properties, and a New York HOA blocked one of its residents from installing an electric vehicle charger. The resident and EV owner took to the r/evcharging subreddit to describe the struggle and seek guidance.

According to the homeowner, the HOA denied their request to install an EV charger in their deeded parking spot. While the EV owner offered to pay for the installation, the HOA rejected it and cited other residents not having their deeded parking spots in front of their units as the reason.

"My spaces are directly in front of my unit. I don't understand how other people not having their spaces in front of their unit is my problem," the homeowner wrote.

In addition to the HOA's inadequate reasoning, a New York law keeps such groups from denying these requests. The law states that HOAs "may not adopt or enforce any rules or regulations that would effectively prohibit, or impose unreasonable limitations on, the installation or use of an electric vehicle charging station."

Other policies like this one, known as "right-to-charge" laws, exist around the country. According to Plug In America, these policies protect EV owners' ability to charge their cars at home. Public charging can cost two to three times more than home charging, making home charging stations more affordable and accessible.

However, HOAs –– including the Reddit user's –– have attempted to stop homeowners from making money-saving and environmentally-conscious changes to their homes, such as adding solar panels or planting native lawns.

Stalling these upgrades can be financially troubling for the residents and also slows down progress toward curbing rising global temperatures. But residents looking for tips to help them stand up to these associations and enact change in their communities can find useful info in TCD's guide.

Other Reddit users shared their suggestions with the homeowner, advising them to take action against their HOA. Many recommended relying on the law and informing the group of it.

"There is a good chance that they are simply unaware. Let them know that you would like to work out a solution that works for everyone," one user commented. "Keep in mind the maxim that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar."

"They have no authority to do that," another said.

"They can't deny chargers in personal spots," another wrote.

