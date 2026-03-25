Homeowner shares how they saved $1,400 on new home's plumbing upgrades

In a recent Reddit post, a new homeowner broke down how shopping around and splitting their water heater installation among multiple contractors shaved 2,500 New Zealand dollars ($1,400) off their bill.

The scoop

The homeowner described in the r/DIYNZ subreddit that their family opted to upgrade their new home's water system from an "old school, low pressure" hot water cylinder to a modern heat pump water heater.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're unaware, heat pump water heaters are one of the most energy-efficient ways to warm water. They can save homeowners from cold showers and high utility bills.

TCD's water heater partner, Cala, estimates homeowners can save nearly $800 by upgrading to their highly efficient unit from an outdated model.

Even though heat pump water heaters offer major long-term savings, the initial installation costs can be steep. This is where the original poster's money-saving hack comes in.

This homeowner was able to skirt some of the expensive installation costs by doing a deep dive on plumbers in their area. The initial quotes they received would have cost them up to NZ$9,000 ($5,200).

Knowing the unit retails for 4,000 New Zealand dollars, the OP had a hard time justifying such pricey installation costs. "Paying another $4,000+ [$2,300+] just for installation (for a 9-10 hour job) felt excessive," they said.

After one final search, the OP found a plumber to install the unit for only 6,400 New Zealand dollars ($3,700). There was only one issue: The plumber's quote did not include the electrical work required with the installation.

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Instead of going with the more expensive quotes, the OP hired an electrician separately, who completed the needed wiring for just 300 New Zealand dollars ($173). This simple extra step can lead to major savings.

"Shopping around for multiple quotes is 100% worth it," the homeowner wrote. "In our case, it saved us about $2,500 compared to the original quotes."

How heat pump water heaters are helping

Ultimately, shopping around and dividing the installation between multiple contractors when looking for expensive appliances can save you a pretty penny. Even better, when you're upgrading to an energy-efficient appliance like a heat pump water heater, the savings are compounded by reducing your long-term energy costs.

If you're tired of paying expensive energy bills, you should consider a heat pump water heater from Cala. They use intelligent technology that learns your habits in order to deliver you hot water exactly when you need it. Heating your home's water can account for up to $1,000 in utility costs annually, so making a smart and efficient choice can pay off big-time.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater isn't just good for your wallet; it also helps reduce harmful carbon pollution from fossil fuels. The units use less overall energy and don't rely on gas for fuel like their outdated counterparts.

What everyone's saying

Homeowners who have switched from traditional appliances to modern heat pump water heaters often report lower energy bills. This comment section is no different.

One homeowner commented: "Ours has dropped a bit over a third off of our power bill which I am absolutely stoked with!"

"We got one installed … a few months ago. Really good in terms of energy efficiency and there is always hot water at decent pressure," another commenter added.

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