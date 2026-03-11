Homeowner shares real-life energy use data before and after installing high-tech water heater: 'Compare the difference'

"This is great news for me!"

A satisfied homeowner was pleased to share a breakdown of their electricity usage and energy savings after installing a heat pump water heater.

According to the OP, the heat pump water heater replaced a conventional 80-gallon electric tank that was about 18 years old.

To highlight their savings, the OP posted images of their energy consumption charts before and after installing the heat pump water heater.

"Had my 66gal AO Smith installed on the 11th and now have some data from my Emporia to compare the difference in electricity consumption," the OP wrote. "Safe to say it's using a little less than half the electricity with the same usage pattern, so I'm happy with that."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Redditors appreciated the OP's transparency and discussed the money-saving benefits of installing a heat pump water heater.

"For people that have electric resistance water heaters, heat pumps should be a no-brainer in the majority of situations," responded one user. "Thanks for sharing the data for all those folks!"

To put those savings in context, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can save you up to $550 each year. Heat pump water heaters are also two to three times more energy-efficient than traditional units, reducing your household's energy consumption and pollution output.

For homeowners interested in upgrading their water heaters, Cala offers customizable smart heat pump water heaters. Thanks to its smart tech, which uses advanced hardware, sensors, and software, Cala heat pump water heaters heat water only when it's needed, further reducing your energy bills.

Cala's smart heat pump water heaters are also environmentally conscious, taking additional factors into account, such as solar availability and grid emissions. As a result, Cala systems heat water in the least carbon-intensive way.

Redditors continued to share their own experiences switching to a heat pump water heater.

"As someone who's about to be going from an oil fired water heater to a 50-gallon Bradford white heat pump water heater, this is great news for me!" commented one user. "Thank you for sharing."

