New homesteader fixes leaking foundation in 11 days for around $3K after getting $70K quotes

"I have to do the exact same thing and have been putting it off for years. This gives me some courage to finally start."

A new homesteader is gaining attention on Reddit after sharing how they repaired their home's leaking foundation in 11 days for around $3,000 — a fraction of the projected $70,000 it would have cost from contractors.

What's happening?

In a post on r/homestead, the homeowner said that after purchasing two acres late last year, they were devoting their first year to home repairs and infrastructure rather than growing anything.

The project involved addressing foundation cracks that had been letting water into the crawlspace.

According to the post, the homeowner handled almost all of the job themselves, with a plumber neighbor helping only with main water line modifications.

The repair included excavating to a depth of a bit more than 3.5 feet around the house using a tractor backhoe, cutting the four biggest cracks wider before filling them with hydraulic cement, and then applying three coats of rubber sealant to the exposed foundation.

The homeowner also said they set a perforated pipe along the base of the foundation to act as a French drain, ran a solid pipe downhill away from the home, and covered the setup with gravel.

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Their final materials cost was estimated to be between $2,500 and $3,500.

In a portion of the caption, the original poster wrote, "I got to say this was a miserable process … but after looking at some quotes for repairs from contractors. I felt it was definitely worth my time to do."

Why does it matter?

Foundation and drainage issues can escalate quickly if left untreated.

Water entering a crawlspace can lead to moisture damage, mold, and worsening structural problems, all of which can become significantly more expensive over time.

For many homeowners, the post also served as a reminder of why foundation repair quotes can seem so high in the first place.

As one commenter put it, "Materials aren't crazy, but it takes sooo much time and work."

At the same time, the discussion highlighted the tradeoffs that come with DIY savings.

While the homeowner's approach may encourage others to rethink what they can learn and handle on their own, the pushback from some commenters underscored how a single missed step could affect long-term performance.

That balance feels especially relevant as more people search for practical ways to reduce homeownership costs without taking on projects beyond their abilities.

"I have to do the exact same thing and have been putting it off for years. This gives me some courage to finally start," said one user.

"That's a monster project. Nicely done!" another wrote.

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