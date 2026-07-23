After a year without AC, Nevada caregiver wins a new unit, and 10 years of coverage

The support extends beyond the installation itself.

After spending a full year without a working air conditioner, one Nevada family is finally getting some much-needed relief. For Las Vegas caregiver Kris Hurt, the surprise winner of a brand-new AC unit, the change means much more than cooler air, as 8 News Now reported.

What happened?

Hurt lives with her brother, daughter, and mother, for whom she cares for full time, the station said. Before this, the household had gone a year without any AC.

Because Hurt stays home to care for her mother, who needs round-the-clock attention, she had been depending on two swamp coolers and floor fans during the heat.

"So yeah, we kind of have to maneuver around," she relayed to 8 News Now.

Hurt's replacement unit came through the Gifting You a Cool Day contest, a joint effort involving NV Energy and SNARSCA, the Southern Nevada Air Conditioning Refrigeration Contractors Association. Evolution Air Conditioning and Heating donated the system and installed it.

The support extends beyond the installation itself, the station reported. Hurt is also set to receive a 10-year parts-and-labor warranty, one year of maintenance, and at least two additional checkups.

"We love doing this for our customers, working with SNARSCA, working with the air conditioners and contractors," Adam Grant, a representative from NV Energy, told 8 News Now. "To make folks like you happy and make sure you have a very cool summer."

Why does it matter?

In Southern Nevada, air conditioning is not a luxury during the hottest months, but rather a basic health and safety need. That is even more critical in a home where one person requires constant care and another family member is there throughout the day.

A working AC system can make daily life more comfortable and ease the strain on caregivers already juggling intense responsibilities. Instead of constantly managing fans and swamp coolers, Hurt's household can now rely on more consistent indoor cooling.

A newly installed system with warranty coverage can help families avoid unexpected repair bills, and newer equipment may be more efficient than patchwork cooling setups, helping households use energy more effectively.

Reliable cooling can make a home safer and more livable during periods of extreme heat, especially for families caring for older adults or medically vulnerable relatives.

What's being done?

Programs like Gifting You a Cool Day bring together local utilities, trade groups, and contractors to meet immediate household needs. Rather than offering only a short-term fix, this effort provided one family with a full replacement system and years of support.

Installation is only part of the equation. Maintenance and warranty coverage help ensure the system keeps working, which can protect residents from another emergency later on.

In some areas, community giveaways, utility assistance programs, and local nonprofit support may be available for repairs, weatherization, or bill relief during extreme temperatures.

Keeping cooling systems serviced when possible can sometimes catch problems before they turn into complete breakdowns, which is especially important for households with children, older adults, or people with health conditions.

After a year of making do with swamp coolers and floor fans, Hurt's home is getting a much-needed reset.

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