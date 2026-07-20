Florida families wait months for working A/C as summer heat turns bedrooms unbearable

"They bring me this thing, and that's what we've had ever since."

In Fort Myers, Florida, residents of a housing complex say they have gone months without reliable air conditioning while summer heat keeps building.

They say the problem has upended daily life for some families, forcing people to sleep in common areas, keep fans running nonstop, and worry about how intense indoor heat could affect relatives with health concerns.

What's happening?

Residents at the Fort Myers Housing Authority-owned Landings at East Pointe told WINK News that they have repeatedly reported weak or broken A/C units but still do not have a lasting repair. The complaints are coming as Southwest Florida moves into one of the hottest parts of the year.

Mylissa Beard, one of the tenants interviewed by WINK, said her family has been relying on a portable air conditioner since moving in during May. She said the heat inside the apartment has made conditions unsafe for her 17-year-old son, Thomas Baker, who has epilepsy.

"They bring me this thing, and that's what we've had ever since," Beard said.

Baker tied the danger to heat and stress.

"Being an epileptic... it's always been from being in the heat or stress," he said.

The housing authority later said the needed equipment was expected Wednesday and that installation was scheduled to begin Thursday at about 8 a.m. Crews plan to keep working through the week, including Saturday. The first phase is meant to cover 11 apartments, with another 11 expected by July 18.

Why does it matter?

For homes with children, older adults, or people dealing with medical conditions, losing adequate cooling can be more than an inconvenience. Beard told WINK that the portable unit only cools part of the living room, while the bedrooms remain too hot to use normally.

She said Baker now sleeps each night in front of the portable unit. Beard also said her asthma and the poor circulation in the apartment have made routine tasks harder.

"I've been here for two months, and I put in multiple requests... and you still haven't done anything," she said.

What's being done?

In a statement, the Fort Myers Housing Authority said, "The comfort and well-being of our residents is a top priority," according to WINK, adding that management reviews A/C complaints and arranges repairs or replacements when necessary.

Beyond the immediate repairs, the agency also said it has sought CDBG-DR funding for a broader rehab project that includes new roofs, updated mechanical systems, and replacement of all A/C units.

Still, Beard said she remains skeptical until repairs are actually completed.

"I don't believe anything," Beard said. "I got to see it."

Baker added, "I fell, I hit my head on the ground, and it's just scary because if my mom wasn't here, I could have died behind no AC."

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