Resident distraught over repeated appalling acts in neighborhood: 'Stop this'

A Redditor was down in the dumps after a neighbor continually flytipped trash on the street.

Brantford, a city in Ontario, Canada, is known as the home of the creator of the telephone, Alexander Graham Bell. Unfortunately, it isn't immune to disrespectful litterers. A post on the r/Brantford subreddit showcased the lack of respect people have for their neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor complained that a neighbor was dumping trash in a residential area. They claimed that the culprit only ditched their garbage late on Friday or Saturday nights, when the people of the neighborhood slept.

In a desperate plea, the user said, "Please respect the community and stop this. Call the city and have your unwanted items properly removed."

The pictures shared show huge glass fishtanks discarded on an otherwise picturesque stretch of grass, filled with dirt, bunched-up socks, scribbled-on Post-it notes, handfuls of pens, and other miscellaneous trash. Other pictures show rain-drenched bar stools and even an abandoned toilet.

Beyond being an eyesore, littering can pose a whole host of problems for human health and the safety of wildlife.

Nonprofit organizations like Keep America Beautiful exist to educate on the harms of littering and campaign for the beautification of local environments. Increasing the number of bins on busy sidewalks can reduce littering. Additionally, teaching your kids not to litter or joining a local litter-picking group are great ways to improve your surroundings while building a community of like-minded people looking out for the planet.

Having neighbors that get in the way of our positive climate actions can be really frustrating and could even deter some from making an effort at all. However, small personal lifestyle changes can be so impactful that it's important to persevere even if a neighbor is making things difficult.

Remember, it's not about being perfect but about being mindful of the easy switches we can make to care for the planet. It could even be as simple as reporting dumped trash to the council so it can be disposed of safely.

One Reddit user commented, "This is happening a lot lately. So disappointing to see… I am beginning to absolutely hate this city."

Another user added, "The type of people doing the dumping need to be reported."

