A set of before-and-after photos shared by a Redditor has sparked surprise about a recent home expansion that dramatically changed the look of a neighborhood property.

The viral post, shared in the r/McMansionHell community, shows a comparison of a once modest and cohesive family home transformed by an oversized front and mismatched windows.

"Does this qualify as a McMansion or a wannabe McMansion?" the original poster wrote. "This has developed in my area over the last few years. I can't decide if it's r/McMansionHell or r/WTF."

The house drew comparisons to an array of things from mullets and movie sets to boomtown structures, a Potemkin village, and even a frilled lizard.

"This is the worst thing I have ever seen, thank you for showing me," wrote one user.

"I'm surprised the city approved this, especially in Nashville. It screams I pulled the permit but never did the inspections," commented a Redditor.

While much of the conversation was humorous, the post highlights a broader trend: homes being expanded in ways that increase size more than functionality. Larger structures require more building materials and can demand significantly higher energy use for heating and cooling.

A study published in the journal Buildings found that reducing the size of a house significantly brings down its initial embodied energy, or the total energy required to extract, process, and deliver building materials.

According to Kate Wagner, who runs the McMansion Hell blog, McMansions are testaments to bad craftsmanship, and they're bad for the environment. In a 2016 post, Wagner wrote that huge houses consume a lot of resources to build and maintain. These houses also tend to have traditional lawns instead of foliage.

Fortunately, not all home improvements come at such a high cost to the planet. Installing solar panels is one of the easiest ways to offset energy use while lowering monthly bills. Homeowners can explore solar options through TCD's Solar Explorer, which highlights Palmetto's LightReach leasing program and EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation costs. Using EnergySage can help homeowners understand long-term energy bill savings before committing.

Other low-impact renovation ideas include reusing materials, adding natural light to reduce electricity use, and incorporating native landscaping instead of high-maintenance lawns.

As for Reddit, the reactions kept rolling: "This is one of the most unhinged things to have been posted here (and there have been some wild posts)," echoed another Redditor.

"Delete the sub, we're done here boys," another joked.

