Resident furious after 'rich' new homeowner next door causes major issues: 'They don't even live here'

When new neighbors move in, it's always a toss-up as to whether they'll be a good neighbor or the more troublesome type that makes your life more challenging.

One Redditor posted in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit about their new neighbor, who turned out to be the latter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted a photo of their neighbor's house, which stands a fair distance from their own, taken in the evening. The property is lit up so brightly that it looks like daytime in its immediate vicinity.

They described the situation as, "Rich a****** bought the farm next door, tore it down, and built a destination wedding venue. Busy every weekend but it's Wednesday, and they don't even live here."

While most commenters offered joking suggestions on how to remedy the situation, a few provided useful tips.

"Show this to your town board that granted this variance […] and ask what to do because it's literally disturbing the whole neighborhood!" one Redditor offered.

Unfortunately, neighbors like this one aren't uncommon (although most bad neighbors are ones you argue with about the tree at the property line rather than a business flooding a residential area with light pollution). They can be a massive headache, too — literally in this case, as those bright lights could easily trigger a migraine.

Such neighbors can even prove to be a barrier for homeowners who want to utilize climate-friendly home solutions to lower the amount of pollution their homes create and ensure the health of their local ecosystem.

In this instance, the homeowner really only has a couple of options: going to the zoning board about the lights or talking to their neighbor about them. Ideally, talking to the neighbor would see the neighbor dimming or turning off the lights on non-wedding nights, but a simple conversation doesn't always work.

However, a conversation would be simpler than one Redditor's suggestion of, "Hire a bunch of people to put on monk robes and stand in the forest with candles looking creepy at them."

