Homeowner seeks justice after neighbor's destructive and dangerous act: 'It's a legit hazard'

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who genuinely enjoys taking out the garbage.

However, properly disposing of trash can go a long way in maintaining a clean environment. In many parts of the world, this includes not burning refuse.

One frustrated homeowner in the United Kingdom took to Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating to share their frustration about a next-door neighbor who burned their trash.

"My neighbor burned their garbage in their backyard for two nights in a row," the original poster wrote.

They included a short video that showed a roaring fire in the neighbor's backyard. Dark smoke billowed, indicating the burning of heavy fuel or synthetic material such as plastic.

When the user pressed their neighbor for information, the neighbor said they were burning their kitchen worktop. After dealing with the potentially toxic smoke for multiple days, the homeowner was understandably irritated.

"I have reported them to the environmental agency and to the city council. They did put the fire out when I asked them to, hasn't happened since," the original poster explained in a comment. "I received a letter saying that they received a formal complaint and warning."

U.K. residents are permitted to burn certain types of untreated wood or waste wood on their properties. However, the burning of household trash is illegal under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Clean Air Act 1993.

If a fire releases pollution into the environment or poses a risk to human health, it can be deemed illegal, leaving the perpetrator susceptible to fines.

Burning treated wood can be dangerous because of the release of toxic chemicals including arsenic, chromium, and copper as well as ash.

These chemicals can cause serious health problems for humans and the environment, leading to respiratory problems, skin irritation, and even long-term issues such as cancer due to arsenic exposure.

In the comments section, users validated the original poster's frustration.

"I don't mind if their lungs are ruined after this, but that affects the whole neighborhood," one said.

"That's not just annoying, it's a legit hazard. If they're burning furniture and curtain rods, fire dept needs to get involved before it spreads," a second commenter pointed out.

