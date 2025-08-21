Family enraged as thoughtless neighbor keeps them up at night: 'We're all exhausted at this point'

A recent Reddit post highlighted the issues neighbors can bring forth in an experience that seemed like light pollution warfare.

The post was shared on the subreddit r/MildlyInfuriating, accompanied by an image of the poster's view of their neighbors' blinding spotlight, which was pointed right at the poster's house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This has been more than mild for us, but we've asked the adjacent neighbor behind our house multiple times to lower [their] spot light. They will move the light for a day or two then shine it right back at us … I even found his number online and called him [to] beg him to please move the light as we are losing sleep," the poster explained.

The uphill battle with the spotlight rings relevant for homeowners across the country who are dealing with problematic neighbors. One person shared how their inconsiderate neighbor parked their car in the middle of a designated walkway, which could be a huge issue for the person's visually impaired sister.

Elsewhere online, residents share their struggles integrating eco-friendly additions to their homes, as either unknowing or uncaring, neighbors mow over native plant gardens or native lawns.

The Reddit user struggling with the continuous obnoxious spotlight added to their original post, "We've reported it to the town and begged them to step in weeks ago. I don't know what else to do. We're all exhausted at this point and can't enjoy our backyard anymore."

While the best way of dealing with troublesome neighbor scenarios is clear communication and boundaries, as exemplified by the OP's story, this may not always work. Your next best bet is to look at your local and residential rights, and speak to those higher up in your area — perhaps a homeowners association — that can help resolve the conflict, hopefully without too much mess.

Commenters on the post shared their own witty ideas for how to deal with neighbors, with one saying, "Get your own spotlight and shine it back at them."

Another suggested, "Call daily to who you started with, [and] call the non-emergency PD line too."

