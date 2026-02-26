  • Home Home

Homeowner devastated after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'Not something to mess with'

"Someone was acutely aware that they were doing something that shouldn't be recorded!"

by Lindy Whitehouse
One redditor shared the infuriating experience they had with a neighbor who thought it was okay to trim their trees without permission.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tricky neighbors are hard to manage, but it's a whole new level of frustration when they start making uninvited changes to your property.

One homeowner described the horrifying behavior of their neighbor, who took it upon themselves to cut large branches off the homeowner's backyard trees. Unfortunately, this was not the first run-in the homeowner had had with this person, as they explained in a post on the subreddit r/neighborsfromhell. Previously, they had given the OP unsolicited advice on shrub and lawn maintenance. 

But this time, the neighbor took things a step too far by hiring college students to cut down branches that crossed into their yard. The neighbor obviously knew they were doing something wrong, as the camera facing their backyard had been angled toward the ground before the cutting took place. 

"Someone was acutely aware that they were doing something that shouldn't be recorded!" the homeowner wrote

Commenters were quick to offer the homeowner advice, suggesting they turn to another subreddit, r/treelaw, that advises people on laws in their state and how to take action. 

One commenter wrote: "Tree law is not something to mess with. People end up paying a lot of money for cutting others trees on their property."

Others sympathized with the OP and shared similar stories. 

"This sounds like you inherited my ex-neighbor. She was constantly pestering us about branches overhanging her yard," another commenter added.

Unfortunately, the look of mangled trees is not the only issue. The OP is worried they are at risk of falling in a wind storm, which could potentially damage their home. 

Trees bring a lot of value to a yard, from shade and privacy to cleaner air and better soil stability that helps prevent flooding. That said, neighbors can sometimes take issue with them, particularly when branches extend over property lines. 

Having a conversation about your landscaping choices and other home improvements, like plants and solar panels, can go a long way toward helping others appreciate their benefits.

But if this doesn't work, then knowing your rights and keeping documentation of your interactions can be useful in case you need to seek legal help.

