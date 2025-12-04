  • Home Home

New Jersey homeowner charged huge 'price tag' for allegedly chopping down neighbor's trees for the view: 'The fine per tree is $1,000'

"What a horrific thing to do."

by Christine Dulion
A viral thread on X described how a New Jersey homeowner got hit with massive fines after cutting down trees to improve his view of New York City.

Photo Credit: iStock

A thread on X sparked outrage in 2023 after a New Jersey homeowner allegedly cut down a neighbor's trees to improve their view of New York City — and ended up with a hefty bill in fines as a result.

The post spread quickly, racking up millions of views, and still serves as a valuable example of damaging actions neighbors can take and how to deal with issues.

The thread, shared by user Create Alliances for Better and Prepare for Worse. (@SamAsIAm), started out by saying, "A friend who is a municipal arborist just called to tell me about a guy who cut down 32 big mature trees on his neighbor's NJ property to get a better view of NYC. He hired a guy who hired another guy. Cut them down and left the debris there."

The poster went on to explain that the fine per tree is $1,000. But while the violator probably thought a $32,000 fine would be worth it for the property value increase that would come with the new city view, it ended up being tripled among all three parties involved. Plus, the homeowner also had to replant with trees "of the same size."

This all turned out to be a much bigger deal than they probably expected. The original poster wrote: "[The arborist] put the affronted landowner in touch with the only guy who would take on such a job. [They] have to build a road, remove the debris, plant big trees and water them for two years. He quoted $1.5 million. And additional fines total $400k."

Readers were quick to point out that "Tree Law is no joke," as many cities have ordinances and regulations in place to prevent scenarios like this. Cutting down mature trees not only removes cooling shade, which helps mitigate the urban heat island effect, but it is also harmful for local wildlife, air quality, and the environment.

Episodes like this resonate because they connect to broader concerns about community green space and neighborhood health. We've seen how thoughtful tree-planting programs and protections can reduce heat, strengthen resilience against flooding, protect local biodiversity, and create safer, more livable neighborhoods.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike

Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more.

And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers.

Reactions to the story ranged from disbelief to grim satisfaction. 

One user wrote, "Oh my god. What a horrific thing to do." 

Another commented, "Good to see some accountability for the wealthy." 

A third added, "This is a great thread. I work in forestry, and this made me smile."

What is your least favorite lawn chore?

Mowing the grass 🌱

Blowing leaves 🍁

Blowing snow ☃️

Something else 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x