  • Home Home

Homeowner frustrated as neighbor's negligence creates hazard: 'It's getting ridiculous'

"Call the city."

by Misty Layne
"Call the city."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Having neighbors can be a blessing and a hindrance, depending on whether they're good neighbors or not. 

One Redditor's neighbor seemingly falls into the hindrance category, as evidenced by the Redditor's post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a photo of a tree so large it was taking over the sidewalk in front of it and wrote, "Neighbor refuses to cut tree that's taking over the sidewalk. It's getting ridiculous. He refuses to cut it because it 'keeps the animals away'."

It's a challenging place in which to be stuck, and other Reddit users sympathized, offering suggestions on how to remedy the situation. 

"Contact the city and tell them it is a hazard for pedestrians, especially vision impaired people," one person suggested

Another agreed and said, "Call the city, that's a legal right of way. They'll cut it and give the homeowner a bill."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Unfortunately, neighbors like this one can be a problem for others in the neighborhood (or, as in this case, people just passing through the neighborhood). 

Not only does this overgrown tree pose a hazard to those walking through the community, but it is also likely more attractive to animals and pests due to its overgrowth. If the tree attracts more animals and pests, they could end up in the tree-owner's neighbor's yard as well, causing issues. 

Difficult neighbors can often prove to be a barrier for homeowners wanting to maintain clean and safe neighborhoods or utilize climate-friendly home solutions that keep the local ecosystem healthy and thriving. Sometimes, the solution may be as simple as a friendly chat with a neighbor to remedy the issue, but in cases like this poster's, involving city officials or authorities may be the only solution. 

One solution not to be taken, though, is the one a Redditor put forth when they stated, "Just trim it yourself." You could find yourself in a world of trouble if you take this route, as there are laws about cutting trees on others' properties.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x