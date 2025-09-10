Homeowner frustrated as neighbor's negligence creates hazard: 'It's getting ridiculous'

Having neighbors can be a blessing and a hindrance, depending on whether they're good neighbors or not.

One Redditor's neighbor seemingly falls into the hindrance category, as evidenced by the Redditor's post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a photo of a tree so large it was taking over the sidewalk in front of it and wrote, "Neighbor refuses to cut tree that's taking over the sidewalk. It's getting ridiculous. He refuses to cut it because it 'keeps the animals away'."

It's a challenging place in which to be stuck, and other Reddit users sympathized, offering suggestions on how to remedy the situation.

"Contact the city and tell them it is a hazard for pedestrians, especially vision impaired people," one person suggested.

Another agreed and said, "Call the city, that's a legal right of way. They'll cut it and give the homeowner a bill."

Unfortunately, neighbors like this one can be a problem for others in the neighborhood (or, as in this case, people just passing through the neighborhood).

Not only does this overgrown tree pose a hazard to those walking through the community, but it is also likely more attractive to animals and pests due to its overgrowth. If the tree attracts more animals and pests, they could end up in the tree-owner's neighbor's yard as well, causing issues.

Difficult neighbors can often prove to be a barrier for homeowners wanting to maintain clean and safe neighborhoods or utilize climate-friendly home solutions that keep the local ecosystem healthy and thriving. Sometimes, the solution may be as simple as a friendly chat with a neighbor to remedy the issue, but in cases like this poster's, involving city officials or authorities may be the only solution.

One solution not to be taken, though, is the one a Redditor put forth when they stated, "Just trim it yourself." You could find yourself in a world of trouble if you take this route, as there are laws about cutting trees on others' properties.

