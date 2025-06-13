Homeowner devastated after neighbor's home addition destroys air quality: 'I am so sad that this is my reality now'

"Those laws only exist because people lobbied for them, you can be one of those people!"

A homeowner resorted to posting on Reddit when a neighbor made a choice that affected their health.

"My neighbor … decided … that he was going to get rid of his propane tank and install an outdoor wood boiler. I am very sensitive to air pollution and … it blows directly into my yard."

"I am so sad that this is my reality now," the original poster continued. "No longer can I walk outside without a mask in my own backyard."

The Redditor said their air filter was consistently registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) of above 50 ever since the installation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, a "good" AQI is under 50.

The OP expanded on the problem, explaining: "I have an autoimmune disorder that is super sensitive and … I can get sick enough to go to the hospital."

The poster bemoaned the fact that the U.S. does not seem to regulate the ways that people heat their homes, especially when it comes to wood boilers, which are also typically known as a form of hydronic heater.

In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency's 2015 "Hydronic Heater Program" did change the certifications for wood-fired hydronic heaters. It was rolled out in two phases: one was in 2015, which set new limits for the amount of particulate matter that could be emitted and required that all new hydronic heaters be "certified" by the EPA; the other was in 2020, which set even stricter standards.

This homeowner said their measurements showed the neighbor's heater was affecting the air in unacceptable ways, but they felt there was little recourse.

It's frustrating when a neighbor's choices affect someone's health and quality of life. Many people have experienced this sort of difficulty and struggled to find a way to confront or communicate with a neighbor or come to a compromise.

Sometimes, online forums can help with ideas and solutions. Some people in this case tried just that.

"Can you plant a windbreak along the property line?" one person suggested.

"Having [a] good hvac filtering system and good window frames is essential," another added.

One helpful commenter said: "Many places do regulate wood stoves, requiring high efficiency ones or even banning them entirely. You could talk to your local city council person."

The OP replied: "I did, nothing for our area or state." The commenter encouraged them by writing, "Those laws only exist because people lobbied for them, you can be one of those people!"

