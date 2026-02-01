Homeowner baffled after discovering neighbor's attempts to sabotage their off-grid set up: 'Is there a law against this?'

"Did you speak to your neighbor prior to building?"

While installing solar panels is one of the most constructive and eco-conscious ways to save money on home energy, petty neighborhood disagreements can unfortunately interfere with the efficacy of these upgrades.

In the r/treelaw subreddit, one homeowner lamented that their neighbor "intentionally planted trees to block the sun from [their] solar system."

"Is there a law against this?" the user inquired.

An autonomous off-grid solar system can be surprisingly economical under the right circumstances — but there's no accounting for disputes like these.

Although the original poster failed to specify what exactly might have prompted this drastic action, it appears that these trees have begun to undermine the electricity production of their solar panels.

Reddit commenters conceded that in many places, there isn't a specific law prohibiting "solar blocking." They recommended that the OP reposition their off-grid system rather than attempting to duke it out.

For homeowners making a genuine effort to slash their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprints, situations like these can prove disheartening.

Solar ownership can be a substantial investment at first, usually taking homeowners the better part of a decade to break even. Still, the transition to personal solar energy can be a rewarding one, especially once you stop paying a local power company to keep your lights on.

If you'd like to explore solar panel options for yourself, you can check out state-specific clean energy incentives and tax credits while comparing costs with other solar-owning homeowners in your area.

On top of slashing your monthly utility bills, solar-based self-sufficiency can save your life in the event of an emergency. By combining your panels with a home battery storage system, you can ensure that you don't lose power when your local grid goes down in a storm.

On top of slashing your monthly utility bills, solar-based self-sufficiency can save your life in the event of an emergency. By combining your panels with a home battery storage system, you can ensure that you don't lose power when your local grid goes down in a storm. For more on budget-friendly battery storage solutions, head over to EnergySage once again.

Folks in the comments were sympathetic but fair regarding the OP's situation.

"I'm not gonna say there's not some kind of law somewhere about this, but I certainly don't know of any and it seems unlikely," one user wrote. "The best place to spend your time and energy would be in moving the panels."

"Have you spoken to your neighbor?" another asked. "Did you speak to your neighbor prior to building the tracking arrays? Planting trees to break up the line of sight to some ugly infrastructure (e.g. solar panels) is a perfectly reasonable thing to do."

