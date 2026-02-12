Homeowner met with instant backlash after trying to take down neighbor's money-saving upgrade: 'Why does it bother you?'

"If you don't like how the structure looks, plant trees yourself that will grow to obstruct the view."

One homeowner was frustrated by their neighbor's apparent disregard for solar installation rules; however, their investigation revealed that the neighbor had done everything by the book — and supplied their home with affordable, clean energy while doing it.

The original poster shared their complaints in the r/legal subreddit. "In around November of last year, my next door neighbor started building this structure in his yard," they said, attaching photos.

The images show a ground-mounted solar setup that is so tall it doubles as a shade structure. According to the OP, that would not normally be allowed for a ground-mounted solar setup, but when the neighbors submitted the plans for the structure, they identified it as a pergola with solar panels on top — an option that was allowed and received full approval.

It's easy to see why the neighbor went to such lengths to get their projects approved. Installing solar panels is one of the most straightforward ways to lower your energy bills. If you want a quick, simple way to get reliable estimates and compare quotes between providers, you can use EnergySage's free tools.

The OP complained about the pergola's height coupled with the short distance to the property line, saying that the new structure cast shadows on their yard. However, commenters pushed back on those objections.

"Super curious, but if the town approved it, why does it bother you?" one commenter asked.

"They could have planted trees that cast shadows onto your property right next to the property line. If you don't like how the structure looks, plant trees yourself that will grow to obstruct the view," another user said.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a neighbor has registered complaints about solar installation. One solar owner faced multiple inspections due to their neighbor's busybody attitude, and another would-be owner faced resistance from their homeowners association — even though it had no authority to prevent solar installation.

Since solar installation laws can be difficult to navigate, use EnergySage to find a reliable provider in your area. It can also help you save up to $10,000 on your solar installation. EnergySage's helpful mapping tool breaks down the average cost of solar panels by state and helps you determine what incentives are available locally to help cover that cost.

If you want to go off-grid, EnergySage can help with that as well. It offers free tools for you to learn about battery storage, which you need to protect your home during outages, and save even more money.

