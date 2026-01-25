Homeowner shares story after neighbor relentlessly harasses him over solar panel installation: '[He] decided that I am his sworn enemy'

While the homeowner hasn't gotten in trouble for anything, it's a hassle dealing with all of these complaints.

Sometimes, the hazard of owning your own home is dealing with your neighbors. One homeowner is having a particularly hard time with theirs after installing solar panels.

Luckily, the r/neighborsfromhell subreddit is a great place to vent about neighbors you can't do much about. The homeowner shared that ever since they installed solar panels, their neighbor has been "weaponizing the city against" them.

First, it was having the city do an inspection to ensure the solar panels were installed correctly. The homeowner wasn't too upset about that part since they wanted the panels to be installed properly.

But then, it was about any little thing. The original poster's neighbor accused them of not having water, fire extinguishers, or smoke detectors, even though they did.

The OP said, "My neighbor decided that I am his sworn enemy."

Despite the hassle this homeowner has gone through, installing solar panels is still a good investment. They can save you about $3,000 a year on your energy bill, depending on your setup and home size.

Despite the hassle this homeowner has gone through, installing solar panels is still a good investment. They can save you about $3,000 a year on your energy bill, depending on your setup and home size.

To maximize your savings, you can pair your solar panels with a battery. This allows you to store energy so you can ensure your home isn't affected by power outages.

In addition to saving you money, solar panels are better for the environment because they lessen the reliance on fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas. Using cleaner energy can reduce rising temperatures and keep communities healthier and safer.

