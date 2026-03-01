Resident thrilled after scoring high-end kitchen item in local 'Buy Nothing' group: 'Congrats, I'm jealous'

"Buy Nothing" groups are great for finding bargains while offering a sustainable alternative to in-store shopping. The payoff can be huge, too, as one dedicated user discovered.

"I check my local Buy Nothing group multiple times daily, and it's never quite paid off like this," wrote one Redditor alongside a picture of a pristine-looking green KitchenAid mixer they picked up from someone living nearby. "Somebody posted it saying she needs to clean out her storage," they added.

The OP shared their Buy Nothing score in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a forum where people regularly share their lucky finds from thrift stores, yard sales, and Buy Nothing groups.

Buy Nothing groups have been established in numerous communities across the country through social media platforms like Facebook and smartphone apps to help people exchange goods and services for free.

People are always looking to get rid of things they no longer need, such as children's toys, household goods, and furniture. Many of these items still have lots of life left in them and would otherwise end up in the trash. Giving these items away helps to reduce consumerism and curb waste, while also saving people money. Shopping at thrift stores is another way to get everyday items and even occasional luxury finds at low prices.

Savvy shoppers have shared lots of lucky finds on this popular subreddit. For example, one woman found a vintage Lorrie Deb dress in perfect condition for just $6, while others have found antique furniture at just a fraction of the going price.

The OP's post received multiple comments from fellow Buy Nothing enthusiasts. Many were in awe of the lucky find. "Congrats, I'm jealous," said one commenter.

"I am green with envy!" wrote another.

"I LOVE Buy Nothing! That is a very nice gift and a gorgeous shade of green," added one more.

