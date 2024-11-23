Gardener shares pictures of beloved plants one month after neighbor dumped bleach water on their garden: 'So frustrating!'

"What is wrong with some people?"

Having a garden is one of the best things you can do for your health and the health of the planet.

Planting even a tiny balcony garden can lower cancer risks, boost mental health, and support local pollinators and biodiversity.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, some neighbors make gardening a real challenge, as one person shared on Reddit after a neighbor ruined their lovely flowers.

"Last month, a neighbor upstairs dumped their mop water with bleach onto my garden," the gardener wrote. "It's coming back."

The photos show a resilient collection of flowers thriving again in the original poster's garden, which had wilted because of the bleach water.

Regardless of where you live or the size of your outdoor space, it's essential to be mindful of your neighbor's plants and gardens.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Far too often, sustainability-minded homeowners and renters are faced with neighbors who don't share their values.

For example, some neighbors have thoughtlessly left dangerous litter on people's properties and allowed invasive plant species to escape onto people's lawns. Other neighbors have been called out for burning plastic trash that caused toxic fumes throughout a neighborhood.

If you are dealing with a problem neighbor like the one who poured bleach water onto the OP's garden, there are some reasonable and friendly ways to approach the situation.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

First, engage them in an open and polite conversation about your garden and its meaning to you. Many people are only aware of the impact of their actions on their neighbors and the environment once you kindly tell them.

You can also be a good neighbor by setting an example of sustainability, keeping your flowers well-maintained and incorporating composting and native plants into your outdoor setup. Striking up conversations with neighbors about your natural lawn may also inspire them to look into similar options.

Followers of r/gardening offered mixed feedback and advice about how the OP should handle the bleach-dumping situation. Some were angry and used harsh words against the neighbor, while others offered encouragement and shared similar personal stories.

"So frustrating!" one Redditor wrote. "I'm so sorry that happened to you. Everything looks beautiful regardless."

Another Redditor commented: "What is wrong with some people? Glad it's coming back, lovely flowers!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.