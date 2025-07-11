  • Home Home

Homeowner concerned after discovering neighbor's potential destruction of property: 'You can take samples of your soil'

It wouldn't be the first time that a neighbor had been found to be causing issues.

by Lindy Whitehouse
It wouldn't be the first time that a neighbor had been found to be causing issues.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner shared their concerns after noticing that their shrubs, situated along a property line, were browning. The plants in question were on their side of the property line between their land and their neighbor's home. 

"Is my neighbor poisoning my shrubs?" the homeowner asked in a post on the subreddit r/landscaping. 

It wouldn't be the first time that a neighbor had been found to be causing issues.
Photo Credit: Reddit
It wouldn't be the first time that a neighbor had been found to be causing issues.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared images of the shrubs, which were planted in two rows. The shrubs in the row closest to their neighbor's property were turning brown, and the homeowner found pellets underneath them. 

Opinions in the comments were mixed, with some suggesting that the pellets were slug pellets and the shrubs were just not being watered enough. Others said that the brown parts of the plants were from the sun. "If you look at the shadows, the dead row shades the green row," one user wrote. "The main group of dead ones cuts off at the house's shadow."

Some said the neighbors may have sprayed herbicide on the lawn and harmed the shrubs. "I'm about 99% sure that whoever is spraying their lawn is responsible, because there are plenty of chemicals that are perfectly safe for a lawn but will burn up shrubs like fire," one person wrote.

If this were the case, it wouldn't be the first time that a neighbor had been found to be causing issues. For example, there have been frequent reports from across the country of neighbors making it difficult for people to make eco-friendly, money-saving upgrades to their homes, such as installing solar panels or planting native plant gardens

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Talking with neighbors and explaining the advantages of such upgrades can be a good way to maintain friendly relationships while carrying out the changes you wish to make. However, if things do become difficult, it is best to know what your options are. This homeowner can't be sure what happened, but talking to their neighbors might be a good place to start. 

Failing that, one commenter had a good suggestion.

"If you're in the U.S. and you have a soil conservation office nearby, you can take samples of your soil and you could take samples of those pellets as well into that office and they will test," they said.

Do you think the government should ban gas-powered lawn tools?

No way 🙅

Definitely 💯

Only certain tools 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x