Scientists discover mind-blowing use for cigarette butts that could make massive positive impact: 'Could be applied at an industrial scale'

Scientists have discovered that one of our most common types of litter could solve another environmental problem.

James Cook University found that cigarette butts, when transformed into char through a special heating process, can remove harmful metals from waterways, .

The research team found that char made from cigarette butts removed 53% of copper and 95% of nickel in lab tests with simulated wastewater. It provides a sustainable alternative to current water treatment methods that rely on activated carbon made from coal.

The innovative approach was developed by Dr. Elsa Antunes and her team. They worked with the anti-cigarette waste charity No More Butts to collect discarded cigarette butts and transform them into a helpful resource through thermal decomposition in an oxygen-free chamber.

"Our results were very interesting and could be applied at an industrial scale," Dr. Antunes said. She explained that this method creates a circular economy, in which collected cigarette butts are turned into char for mitigating pollution.

What makes this solution exciting is its versatility. By controlling the production conditions, researchers can create different char types with varying porosities to target specific contaminants.

Dr. Antunes has already worked with the Townsville City Council to use char made from biosolids to remove phosphorus and nitrogen from waterways. Now, one of her Master's students is exploring whether the cigarette-based char can also remove pharmaceuticals from water systems.

Clean water benefits everyone. When heavy metals enter our waterways, they damage aquatic ecosystems and can eventually make their way into our food chain. This cigarette butt solution turns a pollution problem into a pollution solution.

While still in its research phase, this technology could be scaled up to industrial applications in the future. The next steps will involve testing the cigarette-based char on different contaminants to determine its full range of effectiveness compared to other char forms.

