Homeowner concerned after new neighbor installs fixture aimed at their house: 'I can't even enjoy my own backyard anymore'

"They just turned their light up brighter and leave it on all the time now."

When you look at the first of three photos posted by this Redditor, you may think it's a bright sunny day creeping through the cracked door. However, it turns out to be an egregious case of light pollution, no thanks to floodlights set up by their neighbor. The situation is so bad the homeowner said: "I feel like I can't even enjoy my own backyard anymore."

The home with the dark and private backyard that lets the original poster enjoy their love of astronomy has given way to making them feel like they're on a "center Broadway Stage every single evening or being blinded walking into the kitchen first thing in the morning."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Based on some responses to commenters, these light-abusing neighbors aren't people the OP can talk to with civility. To make matters worse, the authorities in charge of enforcing a lighting ordinance (explained here by DarkSky International) are slow to act. Sadly, the Redditor wrote in the comments: "I've never felt less at home in my own hometown than I do right now."

Since informal talking and light ordinance enforcement hasn't worked, the homeowner can consult legal counsel to send them a demand letter. According to Nolo, most American courts recognize light pollution as a legal nuisance. Therefore, this step may help the OP prompt the other party to settle the issue.

Battling this issue is vital for others as well. After all, light pollution can affect human and wildlife health because of its effect on the circadian rhythm. For example, bees are essential to pollinating plants, but many are experiencing behavioral issues like poor navigation and hive communication from the lack of rest that nonstop illumination brings. It can create a chain effect in which bees and plants die off from the lack of proper pollination — which would affect the food supply.

Many commenters offer helpful advice to the worn-out neighbor. One person advised, "Get a mirror so it shines directly back at them. Seen this a few times before." The OP tried this method but admitted: "They just turned their light up brighter and leave it on all the time now."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Someone else suggested, "Is there any way you can raise the fence on that side of the property by adding trellis & plants to the top, or something, to block most of the light?" Speaking of blocking out light, a commenter in a similar situation said it's best to "get black out curtains."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.