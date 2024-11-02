  • Home Home

New tenant calls out revolting behavior from pet-owning neighbor: 'Tell your landlord you're gonna break your lease'

Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting.

by Alyssa Ochs
Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Living in a shared housing complex is often a challenge, especially concerning matters of trash. 

One fairly new tenant vented on r/Renters about their downstairs neighbor leaving trash and bags of dog poop in their shared yard and porch areas. 

Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Should I talk to neighbor or to landlord?" the renter wondered

The photos showed scenes of trash left around the entrance and a bag of dog poop that had been sitting on the step for over two weeks. 

Not only is trash left out as an eyesore, but it's also a health hazard and environmental risk. 

Garbage attracts rodents, insects, and other pests that can spread diseases that make humans sick. They are also breeding grounds for mold and bacteria that can affect your health. 

Watch now: Your favorite sushi might be threatened by climate change

Also, pets and wildlife can mistake rancid trash for food and become ill when they touch or eat it. 

If it contains plastics and other non-biodegradable materials, trash left out for long periods of time can begin to break down into smaller particles that contribute to pollution. The noxious smells from old trash make the air less breathable and life less enjoyable. 

Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting. Meanwhile, some tenants have also experienced issues with apartment complexes that lie about recycling practices

To overcome trash issues as a tenant, you may need to talk to your landlord or property management company to find a solution. For example, more accessible trash dumpsters and recycling bins or better community signage could be all it takes to encourage residents to live responsibly and reasonably take care of their personal waste. 

Reddit users encouraged the original poster to raise awareness of the issue and take action to create a cleaner and more sustainable living environment. 

"You have a right to peaceful enjoyment, and your neighbors are infringing on this," advised a Reddit user. 

"Tell your landlord you're gonna break your lease," suggested one Redditor. "This is a health hazard!"

Another user disagreed and wrote, "Start with the neighbor. It signals to both the [landlord] (if escalated) and the neighbor that you're trying to be cordial. Start with a light touch." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x