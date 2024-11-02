New tenant calls out revolting behavior from pet-owning neighbor: 'Tell your landlord you're gonna break your lease'

Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting.

Living in a shared housing complex is often a challenge, especially concerning matters of trash.

One fairly new tenant vented on r/Renters about their downstairs neighbor leaving trash and bags of dog poop in their shared yard and porch areas.

"Should I talk to neighbor or to landlord?" the renter wondered.

The photos showed scenes of trash left around the entrance and a bag of dog poop that had been sitting on the step for over two weeks.

Not only is trash left out as an eyesore, but it's also a health hazard and environmental risk.

Garbage attracts rodents, insects, and other pests that can spread diseases that make humans sick. They are also breeding grounds for mold and bacteria that can affect your health.

Also, pets and wildlife can mistake rancid trash for food and become ill when they touch or eat it.

If it contains plastics and other non-biodegradable materials, trash left out for long periods of time can begin to break down into smaller particles that contribute to pollution. The noxious smells from old trash make the air less breathable and life less enjoyable.

Messy neighbors can certainly detract from the quality of life in an apartment setting. Meanwhile, some tenants have also experienced issues with apartment complexes that lie about recycling practices.

To overcome trash issues as a tenant, you may need to talk to your landlord or property management company to find a solution. For example, more accessible trash dumpsters and recycling bins or better community signage could be all it takes to encourage residents to live responsibly and reasonably take care of their personal waste.

Reddit users encouraged the original poster to raise awareness of the issue and take action to create a cleaner and more sustainable living environment.

"You have a right to peaceful enjoyment, and your neighbors are infringing on this," advised a Reddit user.

"Tell your landlord you're gonna break your lease," suggested one Redditor. "This is a health hazard!"

Another user disagreed and wrote, "Start with the neighbor. It signals to both the [landlord] (if escalated) and the neighbor that you're trying to be cordial. Start with a light touch."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.