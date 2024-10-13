Homeowner grows concerned after neighbor's landscaping blunder slowly creeps onto property: 'It takes over quickly'

"The neighbors are paying someone to landscape and they don't pull it out."

A homeowner with a creeping vine problem may not have gotten the answer they were looking for, but it nonetheless allowed them to move on and take action.

The problem was detailed on Reddit, with the poster asking: "Is neighbor vegetation my problem to deal with? Have some of their ivy growing over the fence into my yard. Am I responsible to just keep cutting it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

While allowing your plants or trees to grow into an adjacent property may not be neighborly, it's not a crime. In this case, commenters suggested reorienting the vines so the plant grows back into its yard or trimming it. A handful noted it was worth asking the neighbor about removing it, which could be done by either party.

One user cautioned that it was necessary to be careful if they were going to kill it since "you don't want to be the next person on the receiving end of 'Justice for Pudding.'"

The plant in question, English ivy, is an invasive species in the United States, so it does merit a thoughtful plan of attack. It can take down buildings if left unchecked, which means a fence would be no match.

The ivy is also a threat to ecosystems, outcompeting native plants for sunlight and other resources. It grows on the ground as well as on trees, impeding photosynthesis and weakening the vital vegetation. English ivy also harbors bacterial leaf scorch, a pathogen that can harm elm, oak, and maple trees.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

To remove it, you can hand-pull the vines, which is most effective when the ground is moist. If it's covering the ground, you can use a heavy-duty rake or cutting tool. Once the clipped portions have dried out, they can be discarded.

"That english ivy is considered an aggressive invasive where I am. It takes over quickly," one Redditor wrote. "I get rid of whatever grows in from the neighbors a couple times a year. I am the only one doing their own landscaping, the neighbors are paying someone to landscape and they don't pull it out."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.