Homeowner dismayed as neighbor causes property damage: 'It's a bummer'

A Redditor encountered a challenging situation with their neighbor and turned to the "r/lawncare" community to vent and seek advice.

"Neighbor's lawn care company damaged my yard," wrote the original poster, alongside a picture of their blemished lawn. "I just spent the past month doing core aeration, overseed, starter fertilizer, compost. Had it perfect. I don't want them fixing it, I don't want them using their riding mower on my property. So annoying because that's the first thing you see as you pull into my driveway."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Sadly, neighbors can often be an impediment to responsible yard maintenance. They've been known to cross property lines by poisoning bushes, cutting trees, and driving over lawns.

Caring for grass can be a consuming hobby for many homeowners. Grass uses an inordinate amount of water across America and could be considered the largest irrigated crop in the country. In a time when atmospheric pollution is intensifying droughts, creating more water-conscious yards can help reduce rising utility bills and put less of a strain on limited communal water resources.

Using less water is as easy as planting a native garden. Since they've evolved for the local climate, native plants require less watering and better support local pollinators. Water conservation efforts like this can have a material effect on reservoir sizes.

Luckily for the OP, the Reddit community didn't think it would take much to fix the lawn damage.

"It's a bummer to see, but it's not bad. It will correct itself over time," said one community member.

"Throw some seed down and water it. It will grow back quickly," replied another. "Let your neighbor know what happened and he'll relay the message to the company. Same exact thing happened to me. Not a big deal."

